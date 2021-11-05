ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Metro will temporarily eliminate several bus routes and reduce service on others starting in late November, the transit authority announced Friday.

Metro says the change is due to a shortage of drivers, mechanics, and a drop in ridership. Under the plan, six routes will be temporarily be eliminated, three will see service stop at 8:00 p.m. and others will see their service frequency changed. The six routes that will temporarily suspended are:

#46 Tesson Ferry

#65 Outer Forty

#57X Clayton Road

#58X Twin Oaks Express

#73X I-55 Express

#410X Eureka Express

The new schedule with all of the changes will be available on November 15 and can be seen here.