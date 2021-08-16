ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Metro Transit says it is preparing to reduce bus routes in September.
Like many businesses, the agency says it is struggling to fill job openings. The shortage is impacting its driver and mechanic openings.
For more information on job openings at Metro, click here.
