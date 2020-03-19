ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Metro transit ridership was on the uptrend this year; January and February were good months.
But now, ridership is down thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
Metro is operating with normal hours and its regular fleet, 400 buses, 120 vans and 87 light rail trains.
"Every single vehicle, at night, is brought in and thoroughly disinfected," Taulby Roach with Metro said. "This includes our fogging and misting agent for our entire rolling stock."
The company is also positioning hand sanitizers on its platforms.
