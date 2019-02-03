ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Crews are working on repairing a sewer main break Sunday morning in Black Jack, Mo.
Sean Hadley, with the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District said the break happened near the Eagle Springs Golf Course on Redman Road in Black Jack Saturday night.
Hadley said the break was fairly small, only 30 thousand gallons, and the sewer main has been shut off.
Cleanup crews were headed there shortly before 9 a.m. to work on repairing the break. Hadley said the MSD put up warning signs around the repair site.
Hadley said some houses in the subdivision below where the break occurred are getting sewer drainage into their backyards. He also said there are no hazards associated with this break.
Hadley said the repairs should be finished by the end of the day.
News 4 will let you know when the repairs are finished.
