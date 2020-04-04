ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Metro is urging riders to use its services for only essential trips, such as to work, the grocery store and medical facilities due to COVID-19 concerns.
"We don't have a way to determine which of our customers are essential employees and making essential trips, of course," said Metro Executive Director Jessica Mefford-Miller.
A News 4 viewer shared a photo of riders recently seemingly packed on a bus and wondered how Metro could be breaking social distancing rules.
"The requirement to have fewer than 10 people in a space does not apply to transit," said Mefford-Miller.
While Metro is exempt from the social distancing requirement, the public transportation agency is operating under its 'seated load' rule.
"So, no standees aboard the buses. So, if an operator reaches that seated load, we are passing up customers who are waiting at stops," said Mefford-Miller.
Metro bus passengers are also required to enter the bus at the back.
10 Metro employees from various departments were recently diagnosed with COVID-19.
"We are disinfecting the facilities where they worked. We are identifying any coworkers that may have been exposed to them. We are requiring those coworkers to quarantine for 14 days," Mefford-Miller said.
Sunday, employees are expected to receive the masks recently recommended for use by the CDC.
