ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Metro riders can now get tested for COVID-19 as they wait for their train or bus.
The Betty Jean Kerr People's Health Centers mobile health screening van will also provide free blood pressure screenings and other basic health assessments. The services and COVID-19 tests are free, with no insurance, payment or copay required.
"Our results usually come in within 48 hours. What we do is we email the results to the patient because a lot of them have to have a paper copy for either their job or if they're traveling,” said Dr. Tiffani Sanford, a clinical project manager.
The screening van will visit four Metro Transit centers one Thursday a week between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Next week, the van will be at the Riverview Transit Center.
