ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Metro Transit officials announced that beginning Monday, May 11, all riders are required to wear face masks while on board MetroBus, MetroLink, or Metro Call-a-Ride.
According to the announcement, "face coverings need to fit over both the nose and mouth, and non-medical masks, scarves, handkerchiefs, bandanas and other types of cloth coverings are permitted.
Transit riders must wear their face coverings during their entire trip on a Metro Transit vehicle."
The policy doesn't apply children ages two and under, customers who have trouble breathing, are incapacitated or are unable to remove the cover without assistance.
The policy is based on CDC recommendations and state and local regulations.
Metro announced it will resume fare collection for MetroBus on Monday, June 1.
To reduce person-to-person contact between bus operators and passengers, Metro has been waiving the collection of cash fares on MetroBus since March 21, and riders have been boarding buses via the rear doors.
