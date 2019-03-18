ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Metro PCS store located at 4341 Natural Bridge in North City had almost $550 stolen from the business.
Employees say that around 7 p.m., the suspect held two them at gunpoint and ordered them to the ground. He then stole $543.24 from the cash register before leaving.
The cash had a tracking device in it which was located at Natural Bridge and Prairie. The cash was found, and there is surveillance video of the robbery.
The suspect is described as a black male with a medium build. He was wearing a dark coat, blue jeans, athletic shoes, sunglasses, and a red stocking cap.
The investigation is ongoing.
