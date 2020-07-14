ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Metro and Citizens for Modern Transit launched the Transit Passport Program today.
Starting today, people visiting St. Louis area destinations via the MetroLink or MetroBus can log their trip by entering their name, email address, venue visited and route taken.
Each trip they track equals an extra entry towards winning weekly prize packages.
Organizers say it’s a safe and socially distant way to explore St. Louis this summer.
“We’re trying to give people the opportunity safely, socially distanced but also that there are places in St. Louis that you don’t want to miss,” said Kimbery Cella with Citizens for Modern Transit.
There are different prizes each week, including Metro passes and gift cards for different restaurants.
The program ends on August 31.
Those interested in participating and wanting a passport are asked to email their name and mailing address to info@cmt-stl.org.
