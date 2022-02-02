Metro expecting significant delays

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Metro expects significant delays Wednesday afternoon and evening due to hazardous road conditions and operator shortages.
Riders should plan ahead and allow for extra time when traveling. Metro also is advising riders to consider alternative transportation options if it is necessary to travel during the winter storm.
Wednesday morning, ice accumulation on the overhead lines that power trains prompted MetroLink to suspend service between some stations.
Anyone needing assistance or who has questions about a particular route can text Metro Transit Information at 314-207-9786 or call (314) 231-2345. The hours for the information lines will be open until 8 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 5 a.m. Thursday.
