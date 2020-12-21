ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Metro is making sure everyone stays warm this winter, while sharing a little holiday spirit.
Employees handed out some winter gear Monday, including socks and hats that say, "Stay toasty on transit."
The giveaway happened during the morning rush hour at six area Metro stops.
"Today is the first day of winter, so transit is a great option in the winter months," said Kim Cella with Citizens for Modern Transit. "But you need to remember to bundle up."
Metro police officers also helped hand out the goodies throughout the afternoon.
