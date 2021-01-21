ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- The Metro East is on track to have its COVID-19 restrictions eased, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
If all mitigation metrics continue to improve, Region 4, which includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, Clinton, Bond and Washington counties, will move into Tier 2 on Jan. 22.
For Region 4 has move into Tier 2, it needs to have three consecutive days of the 7-day positivity rate below 12 percent, three consecutive days of at least 20% of ICU beds available and a decline in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
The Metro East currently meets two of three metrics.
Last week, Governor Pritzker eased restrictions in three Illinois regions, and said, “Of our remaining regions, the data shows that most are on track to leave Tier 3 in the coming days if current trends hold."
