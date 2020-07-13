O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The O'Fallon YMCA Summer Camp is temporarily closed after three employees tested positive for coronavirus.
According to Gateway Region YMCA, the two employees tested positive last week. A third staff member, a counselor, tested positive Monday.
The position of the other employee is unknown but according to the YMCA, that person “did not have close contact with members or campers.”
Campers and counselors are kept in separate groups as a safety precaution, according to organizers. The campers and staff who had contact with the first counselor were notified and sent home.
The YMCA intends to reopen its the camp on July 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.