BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East woman said she almost fell for a scam that could have put her out almost $700.
Amber Briggs said she found a home on Facebook Marketplace last week that seemed perfect. It was $630 a month for the two bedroom, one bath home in Belleville.
She reached out to the woman who posted about the home, named Lynn, and said she received a message back a couple days later.
“They were very nice and they gave me all the information I wanted," said Briggs.
Lynn describes herself on Facebook as a mother of two and grandma.
“It seemed legit until she said she wasn’t able to show it and she wanted me to send her money through a cash app and that’s when I started to get suspicious," said Briggs.
Briggs said Lynn told her she and her family had just relocated to Richmond and wanted a responsible tenant to care for the property, which is the reason Lynn gave for not being able to show the home.
“She said it was available to move in immediately," said Briggs.
Briggs said Lynn also emailed a rental application with bizarre questions like do you smoke, name of pet, and credit score. She decided to drive by the home.
"When I drove over there two dogs came to the window, so the owner still lived there," said Briggs.
News 4 has learned the home is not for rent, it's for sale and already under contract.
"People will do anything to try to make a buck,” said Brandon Cunningham, who owns the home.
He said three people have stopped by his home asking if he's renting it.
"I was on the market for like two days, maybe, when we got the first notification that it was happening," said Cunningham. “We don’t know who’s doing it. It could be anybody.”
Brigg's called his realtor, Carie Bradshaw, who said this scam happens regularly, but this is the first time one of her properties has been targeted.
Briggs eventually called Lynn.
“When I called it was a Middle Eastern man who answered the phone and I kinda told him what I had found out. He was like who told you, how’d you find out? This isn’t true," said Briggs.
News 4 called the same number and got the voicemail. News 4 has also reached out to Lynn over Facebook and we are waiting to hear back.
