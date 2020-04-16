MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East woman diagnosed a week and a half ago and says it has been a struggle to recover.
The latest numbers show more than 25,700 people in Illinois have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and behind every one of those numbers is a story.
"The pain was excruciating," Annette Frawley said.
Frawley woke up on April 7 after a restless night and felt "some of the worst bone pain that I've ever had in my life and that prompted me to to go get tested."
It was confirmed. She had the novel coronavirus.
"This was unlike any cold or flu that i've ever had," Frawley said.
She works at an assisted living center in Columbia, Illinois, where several residents and employees have tested positive.
"We have lost several of our residents to this disease. So, yeah, it really ... It's really hard," Frawley said.
She's been quarantined in the guest room at her home. Just going to the kitchen she wears a mask and it means she has to sanitize everything she touches.
Her husband has heart issues and now also has symptoms and has been tested.
The isolation is difficult to deal with.
"That has been one of the toughest things about this," Frawley said. "I think it's natural when you're sick and when you're hurting you want to have that physical contact with people and you can't."
And she can't have contact with the family dogs. These are simple things that are put on hold for now.
We asked her what she thought about those who are dismissive of the potential dangers of the coronavirus.
"If they could only think of the people that won't get through this and the people that won't be with us anymore maybe they would stay home and just do what they're supposed to do," Frawley said.
And through all this, she's also having to keep up with her schoolwork as she's working on a degree in behavioral health science.
Frawley signed up for a study at Washington University and when she's symptom-free for 14 days, she'll make an appointment to get tested for antibodies and will donate plasma to their plasma bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.