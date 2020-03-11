BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Belleville homeowner who didn’t want to be identified says tree trimmers she hired lost control of a 20-foot tree limb that fell on top of her house.
She says she hired Grant Tree Removal for the job. They’re based out of Missouri.
As outlined in her paperwork, the company was hired to cut down a tree and remove limbs hanging over her house.
She says the slip-up by the tree trimmers is going to cost her at least $2,000 to fix damage to her gutter and shingles.
“They refuse to contact me,” she said.
News 4 spoke with Grant Tree Service over the phone and a representative claimed the limbs were already on her house when they arrived to do work.
A fact the Belleville homeowner says is true. She says the paperwork states they were to remove limbs that were hanging over the house but not on the roof.
“There were no trees on my house, this was the agreement to remove limbs from two trees,” she said.
Grant Tree Service says damage done to her home wasn’t done by their crew.
The Belleville woman says she’s filed complaints with both the BBB and the Missouri Attorney General’s office.
The Attorney General's office said they are currently looking into this complaint.
The BBB says homeowners should get proof of insurance from companies even if they say they state they are fully insured.
“I want his insurance information so they can fix my house,” she said.
