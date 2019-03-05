TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East woman is looking for cards after her 12-year-old nephew was diagnosed with cancer.
Rachel Ripley took to Facebook and asked people to send cards to cheer him up. In her post, Ripley said her nephew was diagnosed the week before Thanksgiving and was not doing well. She continued and stated that he will be undergoing a more invasive form of chemotherapy that will force him to be hospitalized.
Ripley said the boy has been confused as to why this is happening to him. She said her nephew loves getting cards so she thought words of encouragement would “do wonders for him.”
The boy lives in California but Ripley is asking all cards be sent to her and she will forward them along to him.
To send a card use the below address:
419 Eagles Way
Troy, IL 62294
