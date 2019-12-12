MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A nurse is accused of intentionally giving her mother-in-law too much morphine, causing her to overdose.
Amy Melcher, 49, is charged with first-degree murder and drug induced homicide.
Police say she was registered as the nurse responsible for caring for 85-year-old Wilma Melchert, her mother-in-law, who was in hospice care in Wood River.
Authorities say an investigation determined that prescription narcotics prescribed to her were missing and that a toxicology report and autopsy indicated Melcher died from a morphine overdose on June 12.
Amy Melcher is being held on a $500,000 bond. If convicted, she could face up to 150 years in prison.
