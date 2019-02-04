SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a missing Metro East woman was found dead in Shiloh, Illinois.
The body of Jill Carroll, 39, was found in a wooded area in Shiloh after she was reported missing by the O'Fallon Police Department around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 18.
Police said Carroll was last seen at a home in the 2400 block of Lebanon. She was found shortly after officers began searching surrounding areas.
According to police, there are no signs of foul play and the cause of death is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing. News 4 is working to obtain more details about the cause of death.
Anyone with information should contact detectives at 618-973-5818.
