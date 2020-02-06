GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A Granite City woman said she was the victim of a scam when she worked for a whole month and never got paid.
Tammy Boneau thought she found the perfect job, which called for working from home and getting paid $2,300 for a month of work. She said she even got a written contract.
“I was so excited about it that I believed it because everything was coming through and it was contract and these people seemed legit,” Boneau said.
The name of the alleged company is “Hitberg” and Boneau said she was hired to be a “hub inspector,” receiving packages in the mail, opening them to make sure the items matched the invoice inside, and then, using the new package label sent to her by the company to drop the items off to be shipped.
“I got pairs of Air Jordans, Victoria Secret, 15 to 20 boxes of body wash, I got scopes for guns,” said Boneau.
Inside the packages were also coins, tools and kitchen faucets.
Don O’Brien with the Better Business Bureau said his organization has seen similar “reshipping” scams before. In many cases, the items inside are stolen or purchased with stolen credit card numbers.
“They want to make sure that maybe they don't have their hands on those goods that they're moving for whatever reason, so they find these folks. They do offer them employment and in many cases, we've heard from consumers who do work for them for about a month or so but when it comes to getting paid, that consumer gets cut off by the company,” said O’Brien.
The contract provided a company website of “hiteberg.org,” but when a News 4 reporter tried to visit it, he received a message saying “site not found.”
Tammy said she is behind on her rents and several other utility bills are coming due. She is concerned because “Hitberg” has her personal information. If you think you are a victim of such a scam, call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.