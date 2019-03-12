CASEYVILLE, Il. (KMOV.com) -- A metro east woman is facing multiple drug charges Tuesday after police found two different substances in her car.
Samantha Ashton, from Collinsville, was pulled over by police in Caseyville for a traffic stop, and they reportedly found both fentanyl and meth in her car.
Ashton is now facing two drug possession charges.
Her band was set at $20,000.
