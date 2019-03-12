Samantha Ashton

Samantha Ashton

 Caseyville Police Department

CASEYVILLE, Il. (KMOV.com) -- A metro east woman is facing multiple drug charges Tuesday after police found two different substances in her car. 

Samantha Ashton, from Collinsville, was pulled over by police in Caseyville for a traffic stop, and they reportedly found both fentanyl and meth in her car.

Ashton is now facing two drug possession charges.

Her band was set at $20,000.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.