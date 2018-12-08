MORO, ILL. (KMOV.com) - Prosecutors have charged a Metro East woman accused of sexual abusing a teenager Friday.
Officers with the Madison County Sheriff department were notified about Tonya Christians, 45, having sexual relations with a teen. The unidentified teen is older than 13 but younger than 17, according to police.
Christian was charged with three felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
As detectives continue to investigate, details surrounding the crime have not been released to protect the victim.
She is being held at the Madison County jail with a bail set at $50,000.
