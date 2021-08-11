SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East woman is counting her blessings - 103 years worth of blessings.
One Metro East woman was around for the Spanish Flu. Exactly 102 years ago.
News 4's Steve Harris told us the story when she turned 102 last year. When asked what she wanted for her 103rd birthday, Ruthie Mae said she wanted to be on the news again.
"I don't feel no older but I can't see as good. But I feel great," Ruthie Mae said.
Born and raised in Mississippi, she now lives with her sister in Shiloh, Illinois. Watch the above video for the celebration!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.