CARBONDALE, Il (KMOV.com) -- A 58-year-old Illinois woman pleaded guilty to multiple crimes Wednesday, including stealing $720,000 from her employer, fraudulently acquiring a controlled substance, and tax fraud.
Ann E. Darling-Batson, of Herrin, Illinois, had been an office manager at New Horizons OBGYN, an obstetrics and gynecological practice group in Carbondale, Illinois.
She admitted embezzling more than $720,000 from her employer from 2012 through 2016 and said she did not report any of those funds on her federal income tax returns for those years.
She also confessed that in September 2016, she obtained acetaminophen/codeine #3, a Schedule III controlled substance, from a Walgreens pharmacy without a legitimate prescription.
Authorities say she paid all $720,000 back to her employer prior to pleading guilty.
Sentencing is scheduled for July 9, 2019. Batson-Darling, who is currently released on bond, faces a total of up to seven years imprisonment, three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000.
