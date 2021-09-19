CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- One Metro East woman went to a food drive at Tyson's Caseyville location on Saturday and waited hours just to get food that had use-by dates that already passed - but the company says it's safe to eat.
"I was shocked to see it wasn't a 2022 expiration. I had to do a double take," Debbie Dubree said. "This is the one that really caught my attention, the 'Ballpark Franks.'"
Dubree showed News 4 the boxes and food she got from Tyson's giveaway. Those Ballpark Franks, had a use or freeze by date of June 1, 2021. Dubree and hundreds of other Madison and St. Clair County residents lined up outside Tyson in Caseyville to get what was advertised a, a 40 pound box of free food. "The line was all the way out to I-64," Dubree told News 4.
Dubree said she didn't realize anything was wrong with the food until she got home and opened the box.
The image here is the press release Tyson sent out earlier this week about the food giveaway. Caseyville police and local radio stations also advertised the event.
"They need to maybe make a public apology for doing this. It was a very huge disappointment, you know, to spend time there and then to walk away with basically nothing," Dubree said.
Dubree feels lucky she caught the expiration dates, because she was planning to give the food to her elderly friends and relatives. Now, she said she's warning the dozens of other people who picked up the same boxes.
"This is just wrong for a place to be advertising something and that's out there for the people. I mean, it could be making people sick, and some parents I think would not even check and feed it to their kids," Dubree said.
Tyson responded and said the items are safe to eat, stating: "'Freeze by” or “use by” dates for frozen items indicate flavor or best quality and do not mean the products beyond that date are unsafe to eat. The products donated during the Caseyville event yesterday were frozen and if still frozen, continue to be safe to eat."
