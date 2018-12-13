MADISON COUNTY, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 38-year-old Madison County woman they say sexually assaulted a 17-year-old boy.
Melissa S. Perez, of Roxana, was charged Wednesday with one count of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a news release from the South Roxana Police Department stated.
In the release, Perez is accused of forcing the boy to perform sex acts on her and touching him sexually in her home on Dec. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.