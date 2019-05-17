COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Officers arrested a woman for robbing two Collinsville businesses this week.
On Wednesday, May 15, Collinsville officers responded to Edible Arrangements on the 100 block of N. Bluff Rd. in response to a call reporting a robbery.
Officers searched the area and found the suspect a short distance from the business.
The suspect was determined to be the suspect who robbed the Imo's Pizza store on May 12.
26-year-old Makyra L. Jones, of Collinsville, is charged with aggravated robbery and robbery.
In 2015, Jones was arrested for robbing two Dollar General stores in Belleville.
