SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The last great global pandemic was the Spanish Flu in 1918.
Incredibly, a Metro East woman was around for that and she turns 102-years-old today.
New 4's Steve Harris was there for the remarkable woman's birthday.
SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The last great global pandemic was the Spanish Flu in 1918.
Incredibly, a Metro East woman was around for that and she turns 102-years-old today.
New 4's Steve Harris was there for the remarkable woman's birthday.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.