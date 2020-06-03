TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A woman is accused of vandalizing a Metro East building with anti-police graffiti.
The graffiti, which included the words “Pigs” and “A.C.A.B.”, was seen outside of the Troy Municipal Building on E. Market Street the morning of May 29.
Police Chief Brad Parsons said the vandalism occurred between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday. He also said surveillance video captured a person in the area during that time frame.
Less than a week after the vandalism, Chief Parsons announced that Sydney Sievers, of Troy, Illinois, had been arrested and charged with criminal damage to government supported property, a Class 3 Felony. She was reportedly arrested without incident on June 2.
Sievers is being held at the Madison County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
The vandalism occurred as protesters took to the streets in Minneapolis and Louisville following the fatal police shootings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
