O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East wedding venue announced its closing its doors as many prepare to say “I do.”
Bride-to-be Rebecca Yarber said she was blindsided by an email she received from the owners of The Mansion on Friday announcing the abrupt closure. Her wedding is set for September 21st.
In the email, the owner said, “We are sincerely sorry. The Grille at The Mansion has closed for good. Due to circumstances beyond our control we will not be able to hold any planned weddings. We will be sending back all deposits in 6 to 8 weeks. Again, we are very sorry.”
“I was angry, I know things like that happen, I was pretty angry though just because I had talked to her pretty regularly about the situation and everything was going smoothly and then it was just out of the blue," Yarber said.
Yarber and her fiancé signed a contract in February and paid a $350 down payment. She said she talked with the venue's owner regularly before Friday’s announcement and doesn’t understand why she wasn’t made aware sooner.
“I was on track and getting some last minute things taken care of and then this came up, so it kind of derailed other things I was working on.”
Yarber said the owner sent alternate venue options, but she could not believe the last minute cancellation.
Late Wednesday, Yarber secured a venue on her own but said she had to change time of her wedding and had to pay to get a new marriage license in the correct county.
News 4 called and sent emails to the owners of the Mansion House. They responded pledging to issue Yarber her money within six weeks and also agreed to reimburse her for money spent on invitations and the license.
Yarber said she’s relieved she found an alternate location, but feels for other bride’s with weddings sooner than hers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.