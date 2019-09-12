VENICE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Overnight, a warehouse in the Metro East caught fire for the second time this year.
Crews were called to the warehouse in the 1200 block of Bissell Street in Venice around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. A News 4 photographer at the scene said there were materials that appeared to be burning inside several garage doors at the warehouse.
This is the second fire at the warehouse in 2019. In March, the warehouse caught fire and then rekindled again.
No other information has been released.
