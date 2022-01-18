Metro East waitress donates tips as way to honor Betty White

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The waitress at an Edwardsville restaurant is paying it forward in honor of the late comedian Betty White.
Norma Caraker is a server at Sergeant Pepper's Cafe and her love for Betty White knows no bounds. She hosted a fundraiser Tuesday in honor of the comedian who just passed away. White's 100th birthday would have been this week.
A local non-profit is using the rescue of two dogs to honor the late Betty White.
"Her wishes for her 100th birthday was to have a Betty White Challenge, for anyone to donate five dollars, so I was inspired to that for her today and donate all the tips to them," Caraker said.
Caraker donated part of her earnings to a cause close to her and White, helping animals. The donations went to Partners for Pets in Troy, Illinois. White was a well-known animal lover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.