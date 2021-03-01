ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- In the push to get more needles in arms, hundreds more of those 65 and older in the Alton area were vaccinated today in an effort to specifically target African-American residents who are hesitant to get the vaccine.
The Lamay's Catering building on East Broadway was turned into a mass vaccination site on Monday, and Rodney Rodenhauser's wife signed him up to get a shot. Overall, the percentage of black Americans who say they will get a vaccine lags behind white Americans but the gap is slowly narrowing. While the efforts Monday are aimed at those 65 and older, there is also a push to get black community members to get their vaccines.
A collaboration made up of several predominantly black organizations and area pastors is joining with the Madison County Health Department in the effort.
"It's a wonderful, beautiful, organized event," said Pastor David Goins, a leader of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church and one of the church leaders urging his congregation to get the vaccine. "There's so much mistrust with regards to the vaccine in the black community so we really wanted to target, wanted to lead by example."
Goins already received his vaccination and Monday, 350 people received their vaccine at the event. A bus service was provided for those with transportation issues. This week the group will be adding more phone lines to make it easier for people to sign up. Now, activists are relying in part on those who've received the vaccine to promote among their friends and family.
"I want 'em to know, just tell somebody, spread the word," said Jason Harrison with the Riverbend Ministerial Alliance. "We can't get it out there enough. Please tell somebody. You are that person. Use that platform, get on the phone, let people know this is the day, this is the time. Too many people have died from this, and now we can save lives. Let's safe a life."
