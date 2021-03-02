ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters were called to an early morning trailer fire in unincorporated St. Clair County.
French Village Fire Department crews were called to the burning trailer near 71st and Delmar around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, neighbors informed them that two women lived inside the home. Fire officials later said they were able to find the two women and that they were not there when the fire broke out.
