CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East town is hoping to help keep their residents cool during a power outage.
A Tuesday night crash left several parts of Caseyville without power. Wednesday, the city announced the Caseyville Community Center would be open as a cooling center until power can be restored.
No other details regarding the crash or power outage have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.