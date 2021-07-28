Power Outage Generic

CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East town is hoping to help keep their residents cool during a power outage.

A Tuesday night crash left several parts of Caseyville without power. Wednesday, the city announced the Caseyville Community Center would be open as a cooling center until power can be restored.

No other details regarding the crash or power outage have been released.

