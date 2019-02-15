Metro East terrorist suspect faces new charges for assaulting sheriff's deputy

Update:
A judge ruled on Feb. 6, 2019 that Cook was unfit to stand trial. Cook is being remanded to the Department of Homeland Security for treatment.
Original story:
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East man arrested in 2016 for allegedly planning a terrorist attack is facing new charges after assaulting a jail guard.
Keaun L. Cook, 20, is being charged with aggravated assault for punching a Madison County sheriff’s deputy in the face on Tuesday. The deputies manage the Madison County Jail. This type of aggravated assault is listed as a Class B felony.
Cook was previously arrested in August 2016 and charged with material support for terrorism as well as making a terrorist threat.
Cook's court date for his new charges is on Sept. 13. The court date set for the terrorism charges is Sept. 23.
Cook’s bond is set at $150,000 but has not yet been posted, according to Captain Mike Dixon with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
