Metro East terrorist suspect faces new charges for assaulting sheriff's deputy

Keaun L. Cook's mugshot, taken in 2017. (Credit: Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Update:

A judge ruled on Feb. 6, 2019 that Cook was unfit to stand trial. Cook is being remanded to the Department of Homeland Security for treatment. 

Original story:

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East man arrested in 2016 for allegedly planning a terrorist attack is facing new charges after assaulting a jail guard.

Keaun L. Cook, 20, is being charged with aggravated assault for punching a Madison County sheriff’s deputy in the face on Tuesday. The deputies manage the Madison County Jail. This type of aggravated assault is listed as a Class B felony.

Cook was previously arrested in August 2016 and charged with material support for terrorism as well as making a terrorist threat.

Cook's court date for his new charges is on Sept. 13. The court date set for the terrorism charges is Sept. 23.

Cook’s bond is set at $150,000 but has not yet been posted, according to Captain Mike Dixon with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

