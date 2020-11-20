Wolf Ridge Elementary teacher Paula Gingrich's fun alter ego is keeping her third graders students engaged and learning while she balances in-person and virtual learners.

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- It's been a school year like no other for students teachers too.

Ask teachers and they'll say "creative" is the operative word when it comes to their teaching.
 
Paula Gingrich teaches third graders at Wolf Ridge Elementary is sure creative and her alter ego is keeping students engaged and learning.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.