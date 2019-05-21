TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A teacher in a Metro East school district is on administrative leave.
The Triad Middle School teacher is reportedly on leave due to allegations of inappropriate conduct. The Triad School District superintendent did not specify what the conduct was.
The school district said it notified authorities and is fully cooperating with them.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, so far this is not considered a criminal investigation.
