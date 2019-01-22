EDWARDSVILLE, Il. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East teacher could soon become America's Teacher of the Tear.
But Susan Conversa says it's all thanks to her students and one very special coffee shop.
The Tiger Den is a coffee and pastry shop at Edwardsville High School staffed by special needs students in the district's Functional Life Skills program.
Converse has been named Teacher of the Year for Illinois in recognition of the work she does with the students, but she says the award is really about her kids.
