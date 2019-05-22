ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A middle school teacher in Alton is facing charges, accused of having a sexual affair with a student 20 years ago.
William Ingersoll is charged with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Police said Ingersoll had a sexual relationship with a female student from 1998-2000.
In 2018, after hearing about another teacher being charged with sex crimes, the victim reached out to a trusted high school teacher about the alleged affair. The teacher then went to the school district, who contacted police.
Police say Ingersoll was arrested and posted bail.
Authorities say they have no information that there are other victims but are asking anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
