EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A fist bump or elbow tap is the new way of saying hello in the COVID-19 era. Even kids are doing it when they greet their friends in person, and some will continue doing so this summer as they head back to summer camp.
The YMCA in Edwardsville did have summer camp in 2020, however things were very modified. This year, restrictions are relaxed, but some things remain the same.
"Masks will be worn any time we can't maintain six feet of distance, indoors or outdoors," Debbie Gaughan explained.
Gaughan, a YMCA branch manager, said one of the biggest changes is allowing more campers. In 2020, YMCA camps only allowed around 80 kids per weekly session. This year they're going back to full capacity, allowing more than 500 campers weekly.
"I want them to just be kids again, I want them to enjoy it and be kids, and not have any worries about what they should be at the ages they are. Just having fun with their friends," Casey Iberg said.
Iberg's children have been going to YMCA's summer camp in Edwardsville for years. They didn't go in 2020, but are looking forward to this upcoming summer.
"Getting the social aspect of getting to see people and friends they missed and didn't get to see last year. The YMCA has been great for our kids. They've made so many friends, not to mention the counselors," Iberg continued.
YMCA Camp Director, Jason Zepeda-Maclin, said he's looking forward to a more normal summer. Another big change staff is anticipating is more field trips and interactive activities.
"Every Friday we have a field trip or a 'stay-cation' which the kids enjoy. Getting the chance to take kids to places they might not experience or might not have the opportunity to experience outside of our program, it's really nice to get back into that," Zepeda-Maclin explained.
For now, the YMCA is encouraging staff to get vaccinated. However, it's not a requirement. Edwardsville YMCA camp starts June 1st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.