GODFREY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East Subway employee barricaded himself in a room to stay safe as an armed man robbed the restaurant Thursday night.
According to Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was armed with a pistol when he entered the Subway in the 5700 block of Godfrey Road around 8:40 p.m.
An employee at the restaurant immediately went to the back of the store and braced a door. While the employee was barricaded in the room, the suspect attempted to kick the door open and then fired his gun but was not successful in gaining entry, officials said.
Following the crime, the suspect ran from the area. Authorities said they were unable to find him during a search.
No one was injured during the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to call Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators at 618-296-4879 or the anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.