Metro East substitute teacher charged with sex crimes against students

ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A substitute teacher in multiple Madison County school districts is accused of sex crimes against multiple teenagers.
Danielle Fischer, 29, is charged with six counts of criminal sexual assault, four counts of aggravated sexual abuse and two counts of child pornography. Police allege the crimes happened in Edwardsville. The also said she was a school teacher for some of the victims.
Fischer worked as a substitute teacher in the Roxana schools during the 2020-2021 school year and held the same job in the Alton School District during the 2021-2022 school year.
She is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.