Metro East substitute teacher accused of having sex with teens

Danielle Fischer mugshot

Danielle Fischer, 29, is charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault and three counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A substitute teacher in multiple Madison County school districts is accused of having a sexual relationship with multiple teens.

Danielle Fischer, 29, is charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault and three counts of aggravated sexual abuse. Police allege she had a sexual relationship with multiple teens in Edwardsville. Fischer worked as a sub in the Roxana schools during the 2020-2021 school year and held the same job in the Alton School District during the 2021-2022 school year.

She is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

