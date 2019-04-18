BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A Metro East student has started a petition hoping to ban a popular high school fundraising event played across the country called "Donkey basketball."
Players must stay on or with their donkey during the duration of the game.
Belleville East High School senior Tristen Niccum says he paid $8 to attend Wednesday night's game at Belleville West and calls it animal abuse. His school, Belleville East, also played.
“In the beginning, kids were trying to ride them and they were like you know flopping up and backwards, up and down trying to get them off," said Niccum. “Donkeys aren’t really supposed to carry over 110 pounds and some of these guys are super tall, I can tell they are over 200 pounds.”
He started the petition calling on the Belleville School District to stop playing donkey basketball as a fundraising event. As of Thursday night, the petition had received more than 230 signatures.
“We have 1,000 other ways we can raise money than to do something like this," said Niccum.
The co-owner of Wisconsin-based Dairyland Donkey Ball, Jessica Cordell, says it supplied the donkeys for the game at Belleville West. The donkeys travel to 19 states participating in games.
"Anyone who goes to the show can see the animals are our first concern," said Cordell. "Normally people who have a concern have never seen a show."
News 4 reached out to Belleville East and the district but didn't hear back as of Thursday night. It is important to note the district is currently on spring break.
