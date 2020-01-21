BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Employees working at Family Dollar in the Metro East are frustrated after they said someone stole their heater in September and corporate still won't replace it even as temperatures dip below freezing.
A customer contacted News 4 about the working conditions inside the Family Dollar in Belleville.
A manager for the store said corporate told them they need to provide more evidence the heater was stolen. The manager said she didn't file a police report because while the heater was discovered missing in September, she's not sure when exactly it was taken because it had not been in use.
The manager said she wears multiple coats and uses two heaters to get through the day.
News 4 stopped by Family Dollar Tuesday afternoon and found the temperature inside the store was 54 degrees.
"I just feel like there's no excuse. There's no excuse. Every other store has heat and I don't know why know they feel like they should be exempt," said Danielle Segar, who shops at the Family Dollar daily.
News 4 also reached out to the corporate office and we're waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.