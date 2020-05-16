O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- There's a growing animosity about stay-at-home orders in Missouri and Illinois and one Metro East representative is saying enough is enough.
"Mom and pop businesses can't compete. They are locked out while a lot of their items can be bought at Walmart or bought at Sam's club," Republican Illinois Representative Charlie Meier said.
Meier, whose 108th district includes parts of four Metro East counties, thinks it's unfair those big businesses can open while the little ones can't.
He believes it's hurting families.
"Many of them have never gotten their first unemployment because they are considered gig workers and the state of Illinois are farther behind than any other state," Meier said.
Meier admits he is fed up with Governor JB Pritzker, specifically with the governor's desire to jail people who violate some of Illinois' stay-at-home order guidelines which was recently included in the state's public health laws under the control of communicable diseases section. The laws say people could face penalties if they break regulations set forth for businesses that serve food.
"Everybody should contact the governor's office. Everyone should let their representative know," Meier said. "I am getting thousands of emails every day from people wanting us to open up the state more."
The representative's district includes parts of Madison County where the county board just voted to open its businesses.
"Enough is enough," Meier said. "It's ridiculous."
Some say that move, and the representative's move, are political
"I am not politicizing this. When before, in our history, have we ever locked up the healthy," Meier said. "These are our mom and pop businesses. These are the business that have built America in the last several hundred years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.