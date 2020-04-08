MADISON COUNTY, Ill. ( KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting turned into a standoff in the Metro East.
Police surrounded a home near Leland and California in Collinsville just before 1 a.m. Officers said the standoff is connected to a shooting nearby that left a man wounded. He was taken to a local hospital, police said.
Several people were taken into custody from the home. Limited information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.