BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Metro East has the lowest COVID-19 positivity rate it has seen in more than a year. Region 4 aka the Metro East in the State of Illinois includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington Counties.
As of Wednesday, the region's positivity rate is 2.5 percent. Washington University Physician and Belleville Memorial's ICU Director, Dr. Jiggar Hindia, says this is great news, but we're not in the clear yet.
"What we're doing is working, but what that also means is that we shouldn't stop doing what's working quite yet," Hindia said.
Hindia is talking about masking, distancing, sanitizing and vaccinating. The doctor also says they're seeing fewer COVID patients at both the Shiloh and Belleville hospitals.
In addition to fewer patients, Dr. Hindia says the current positivity rate is the lowest in the region since April of 2020.
Despite these low numbers, Illinois' health department has no plans of relaxing restrictions yet. A spokesperson for IDPH says all metrics need to be met statewide for the next re-opening phase.
Illinois currently meets all of those metrics, except for hospitalizations.
Dr. Hindia says a reopening could be done, if we remain vigilant.
"As long as people are using common sense and using their proper hygienic practices, masking and distancing, doing it the right way. I think it's very feasible to increase capacity for these things," Hindia explained.
The doctor says we're heading in the right direction, but he has his apprehensions.
"It does not mean that we are out of the woods of this virus, and there is certainly a chance of another wave. That's not a causing fear tactic, that's a factual basis," Hindia said.
