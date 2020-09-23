ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Metro East counties under additional restrictions in Illinois' reopening plan have seen their COVID-19 positivity rate fall and may soon have those restrictions lifted.
In a press conference Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the counties, which include St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Washington, Clinton, Bond and Randolph, are moving in the right direction and are "so close."
On August 18, the state re-instated a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants due to the fact the region had a sustained positivity rate of more than 8%.
Since the restrictions went in place, that positivity rate has slowly fallen, and reached 7.3% Wednesday.
Pritzker credited the restrictions with the decrease, and said he was rooting for the Metro East to reach the 6.5% threshold that could trigger some restrictions being lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.